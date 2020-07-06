West Ham United pegged back by Newcastle United

Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they earned a 2-2 English Premier League draw with West Ham United yesterday, robbing the visitors of the chance to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Having lost their previous seven away league games, West Ham started the day three points above the drop zone, and they got off to the perfect start when Michail Antonio opened the scoring after four minutes.

Newcastle levelled in the 17th minute through Miguel Almiron, but they went behind again in the 66th minute when midfielder Tomas Soucek fired home a rebound after Declan Rice hit the crossbar with a header from a corner kick.

Jonjo Shelvey struck back immediately for Newcastle, dancing through the visitors' defence before slotting home to make it 2-2, leaving West Ham in 16th spot on 31 points. Newcastle are 12th on 43 points.

Earlier, Burnley and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, leaving both teams still in contention for a Europa League place.

Centre-back James Tarkowski had given the Clarets the lead in the 43rd minute, but the Blades grabbed an 80th-minute equaliser through John Egan, also a centre-back.