West Ham United release Andy Carroll on a free transfer
Former England international Andy Carroll's injury-plagued spell at English Premier League side West Ham United came to an end yesterday with him being released.
The 30-year-old - whose nine caps would be well into double figures but for persistent injuries during his career - has had heel, ankle, knee and groin injuries in his six years at the club after West Ham paid Liverpool around £15 million (S$26.2m) for his services.
In addition to Carroll, Samir Nasri, Adrian and Toni Martinez were also told they they could leave when their contracts run out at the end of next month. - AFP
