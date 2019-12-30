West Ham United sack Manuel Pellegrini after Leicester City loss

Manuel Pellegrini's 18-month reign as West Ham United manager ended abruptly yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Chilean was sacked shortly after his side's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The defeat, following the Boxing Day loss at Crystal Palace, left West Ham fourth from bottom, just one point above the relegation zone.

Former Manchester City title-winning manager Pellegrini, who took the team to 10th place last season and briefly into the top four early in this campaign, was sacked around 15 minutes after his post-match press conference, with the Hammers breaking the news via a statement on their website.

British media reported yesterday that West Ham will turn to former boss David Moyes.