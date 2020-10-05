West Ham United smash Leicester City's perfect record

West Ham United celebrated a stunning 3-0 win at Leicester City in the English Premier League yesterday, ending the Foxes' perfect start of three straight wins, thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

With their manager David Moyes absent after testing positive for Covid-19, the Hammers impressed under his assistant Alan Irvine.

Antonio said West Ham were reaping the rewards of their counter-attacking strategy engineered by Moyes, who was on the phone with Irvine.

"You could see that we're working on playing with the ball more, on our shape, working out from our shape with great counter-attacks, and you see that we're becoming the finished article," Antonio said on West Ham's website.