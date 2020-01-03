West Ham United win 4-0 on David Moyes' return
David Moyes began his second spell in charge of West Ham United with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Mark Noble scored twice while Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson added a goal each, as the Hammers looked resurgent after a poor run under previous manager Manuel Pellegrini.
The Chilean was fired following last Saturday's home loss to Leicester City.
With the win, West Ham have moved into 16th place, while Bournemouth slid down into 18th with their eighth defeat from 10 matches. - AP
