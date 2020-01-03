Football

West Ham United win 4-0 on David Moyes' return

Match Report
Jan 03, 2020 06:00 am

David Moyes began his second spell in charge of West Ham United with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mark Noble scored twice while Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson added a goal each, as the Hammers looked resurgent after a poor run under previous manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chilean was fired following last Saturday's home loss to Leicester City.

With the win, West Ham have moved into 16th place, while Bournemouth slid down into 18th with their eighth defeat from 10 matches. - AP

I was rude to an idiot: Jose Mourinho
Football

I was rude to an idiot: Jose

Related Stories

Barcelona in bonus dispute with Arturo Vidal

Norwich City frustrated by Crystal Palace's late goal

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie named as China coach

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football