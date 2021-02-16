We’ve missed hat-trick hero Aubameyang: Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was good to have skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the starting line-up, after the Gabon striker's hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Leeds United in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Aubameyang was making his first start in six games after taking time off to be with his ill mother.

Hector Bellerin also found the net to put the Gunners 4-0 up after 47 minutes, before Leeds fought back with second-half goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa.

"We have been missing his goals and him at his best," said Arteta, whose side bounced back from consecutive league defeats.

"He has been training after a difficult period with a family issue and we had a feeling he could be key in this game."

Aubameyang was hobbling near the end, but Arteta said he hoped he would be okay for Friday morning's Europa League last-32, first-leg clash against Benfica in Rome.