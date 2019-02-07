What a Day for Newport goalkeeper

As Newport County celebrated a remarkable FA Cup triumph over Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade yesterday morning (Singapore time), goalkeeper Joe Day sprinted down the tunnel to be with his wife who had gone into labour during the match.

Day, who had turned his phone off during the shock 2-0 fourth-round victory, asked manager Michael Flynn's permission to leave on learning the news and rushed to the hospital to welcome his twin girls into the world.

"He asked me if he could leave straight after the game," Flynn said.

"I said: 'Of course, do you need a lift?' As soon as the whistle went, he sprinted off. If they come tonight, what a special birthday they'll have."

Fourth-tier Newport's win over the Championship high-fliers set up a fifth-round home clash with English Premier League champions Manchester City on Feb 17.

Padraig Amond, scorer of Newport's second goal, told BBC Radio Wales that everything had gone smoothly.

"They've had two healthy baby girls, so congratulations to Joe, his partner Lizzie and the two girls as well... It's brilliant," he said.

Meanwhile, EPL outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers saw off a determined Shrewsbury Town to win 3-2 at home and will meet Bristol City in the fifth round.