When Fandi met ICC coaches, sort of

Fandi: Welcome to the National Stadium. These are my two boys, Ikhsan and Irfan. They've already done National Service, so you can sign them right away.

Simeone: Er, I'm confused.

Fandi: Well, Diego, National Service is something that every young man does between the ages of 18-21.

Simeone: Ah, you mean go online and look for scantily clad women?

Fandi: No.

Simeone: Really? That's what every young man does in Madrid.

Tuchel: And Paris.

Emery: And London, except Mesut Oezil. He goes online and detonates my first pre-season in English football.

Simeone: By looking at scantily clad women?

Emery: No, by writing a letter about racist Germans.

Fandi: Can we get back to the trial for my boys?

Emery: But this isn't a trial.

Fandi: Isn't it? When I see ang moh coaches from Europe, I just think it's another trial for my boys.

Emery: No, this is an info session to discuss the ICC tournament. What's the top tip you can give us about Singapore football?

Fandi: Don't ask for a National Service deferment.

Emery: What?

Fandi: I'm sorry. It's a Singapore thing. OK, how can I help with the ICC tournament?

Simeone: Well, we'd like some tips on playing in the tropical humidity. It's still pre-season for us and we need to acclimatise.

Fandi: Sure, no problem. I'll bring down Albirex Niigata for a training session to help you adjust.

Simeone: Fantastic. Are they Singapore's top club side?

Fandi: Yep. They're Japanese.

Tuchel: What? Why?

Fandi: Because they're all from Japan.

Tuchel: No, I mean, why do they all play in Singapore?

Fandi: So they can win the Singapore Premier League every season.

Emery: That's impressive. I think. But we really need to move this thing along. I have to get back to the hotel quickly.

Tuchel: Have you got a team meeting?

Emery: No, I need to keep Oezil away from social media.

Tuchel: At least he's in Singapore. I've got half the team still on holiday after the World Cup, which is a real shame because Neymar would love our hotel pool.

Simeone: He likes swimming?

Tuchel: No, he loves diving.

Emery: Hey, I didn't know the Germans had a sense of humour.

Tuchel: Of course. Didn't you see Germany's performance against South Korea?

Simeone: Yeah, that was pretty funny. OK, Fandi, what can you tell us about the National Stadium? It'll look great when it's finished.

Fandi: It is finished.

Simeone: But you've still got a big hole in the roof.

Fandi: Yeah, we don't know why it's there either.

Emery: What's the history of the place?

Fandi: Well, the National Stadium used to be called the Grand Old Lady.

Tuchel: Ah, that will make Gianluigi Buffon feel right at home.

Simeone: He has a fetish for geriatric women?

Tuchel: Don't be ridiculous. At Buffon's age, there aren't many older women left. No, he used to play with the Old Lady, at Juventus.

Emery: That's right. How old is he now? About 40?

Tuchel: Yeah. The thing is, he said he wanted to join a club capable of winning the Champions League. And I said we were capable of winning the Champions Cup, which I think was lost in translation.

Emery: That's insane. You've got no chance of winning the ICC. We've almost got a full- strength Arsenal squad. And the Gunners have huge support in Singapore. Look. They've even painted the seats in our colours, red and white.

Fandi: Er, they are actually painted in our colours.

Emery: Oh, I didn't mean any disrespect. Of course they are. Red and white. They're the colours of the Japanese flag, right? For Albirex?

Fandi: Not really, no. Albirex like to perform in orange.

Simeone: A bit like Donald Trump.

Tuchel: Hey, the American President was here recently, wasn't he? Don't you think that's weird, using Singaporean facilities to host an event between foreign parties?

Emery: You mean, like the International Champions Cup?

Simeone: No, this is different. We've all got better hairstyles and there's absolutely no chance of anyone causing an international incident - unless Oezil goes back on Twitter.

Emery: Very funny. He'll be fine. I've sent him to a physio. That way, he can stay out of the spotlight, keep a low profile and we can protect his privacy.

Tuchel: Where did you send him?

Emery: To a local clinic run by SingHealth.

