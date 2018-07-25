When Fandi met ICC coaches, sort of
As the football royals arrive in Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC), they will need to learn their kosong from their kelong. So the Wacky column invited PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and Arsenal newcomer Unai Emery to join Lions interim manager Fandi Ahmad for a sharing session. Here's the transcript.
Fandi: Welcome to the National Stadium. These are my two boys, Ikhsan and Irfan. They've already done National Service, so you can sign them right away.
Simeone: Er, I'm confused.
Fandi: Well, Diego, National Service is something that every young man does between the ages of 18-21.
Simeone: Ah, you mean go online and look for scantily clad women?
Fandi: No.
Simeone: Really? That's what every young man does in Madrid.
Tuchel: And Paris.
Emery: And London, except Mesut Oezil. He goes online and detonates my first pre-season in English football.
Simeone: By looking at scantily clad women?
Emery: No, by writing a letter about racist Germans.
Fandi: Can we get back to the trial for my boys?
Emery: But this isn't a trial.
Fandi: Isn't it? When I see ang moh coaches from Europe, I just think it's another trial for my boys.
Emery: No, this is an info session to discuss the ICC tournament. What's the top tip you can give us about Singapore football?
Fandi: Don't ask for a National Service deferment.
Emery: What?
Fandi: I'm sorry. It's a Singapore thing. OK, how can I help with the ICC tournament?
Simeone: Well, we'd like some tips on playing in the tropical humidity. It's still pre-season for us and we need to acclimatise.
Fandi: Sure, no problem. I'll bring down Albirex Niigata for a training session to help you adjust.
Simeone: Fantastic. Are they Singapore's top club side?
Fandi: Yep. They're Japanese.
Tuchel: What? Why?
Fandi: Because they're all from Japan.
Tuchel: No, I mean, why do they all play in Singapore?
Fandi: So they can win the Singapore Premier League every season.
Emery: That's impressive. I think. But we really need to move this thing along. I have to get back to the hotel quickly.
Tuchel: Have you got a team meeting?
Emery: No, I need to keep Oezil away from social media.
Tuchel: At least he's in Singapore. I've got half the team still on holiday after the World Cup, which is a real shame because Neymar would love our hotel pool.
Simeone: He likes swimming?
Tuchel: No, he loves diving.
Emery: Hey, I didn't know the Germans had a sense of humour.
Tuchel: Of course. Didn't you see Germany's performance against South Korea?
Simeone: Yeah, that was pretty funny. OK, Fandi, what can you tell us about the National Stadium? It'll look great when it's finished.
Fandi: It is finished.
Simeone: But you've still got a big hole in the roof.
Fandi: Yeah, we don't know why it's there either.
Emery: What's the history of the place?
Fandi: Well, the National Stadium used to be called the Grand Old Lady.
Tuchel: Ah, that will make Gianluigi Buffon feel right at home.
Simeone: He has a fetish for geriatric women?
Tuchel: Don't be ridiculous. At Buffon's age, there aren't many older women left. No, he used to play with the Old Lady, at Juventus.
Emery: That's right. How old is he now? About 40?
Tuchel: Yeah. The thing is, he said he wanted to join a club capable of winning the Champions League. And I said we were capable of winning the Champions Cup, which I think was lost in translation.
Emery: That's insane. You've got no chance of winning the ICC. We've almost got a full- strength Arsenal squad. And the Gunners have huge support in Singapore. Look. They've even painted the seats in our colours, red and white.
Fandi: Er, they are actually painted in our colours.
Emery: Oh, I didn't mean any disrespect. Of course they are. Red and white. They're the colours of the Japanese flag, right? For Albirex?
Fandi: Not really, no. Albirex like to perform in orange.
Simeone: A bit like Donald Trump.
Tuchel: Hey, the American President was here recently, wasn't he? Don't you think that's weird, using Singaporean facilities to host an event between foreign parties?
Emery: You mean, like the International Champions Cup?
Simeone: No, this is different. We've all got better hairstyles and there's absolutely no chance of anyone causing an international incident - unless Oezil goes back on Twitter.
Emery: Very funny. He'll be fine. I've sent him to a physio. That way, he can stay out of the spotlight, keep a low profile and we can protect his privacy.
Tuchel: Where did you send him?
Emery: To a local clinic run by SingHealth.
