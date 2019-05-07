Who wants to go to Manchester United?

Ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton believes that retaining Paul Pogba (above) is key to United's revival, amid speculation that the Frenchman is leaving.

As Manchester United's dismal English Premier League season draws to a close, the mammoth task of rebuilding the team lies ahead of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Yet another dire display in their 1-1 draw with relegated Huddersfield on Sunday dashed all hopes of a spot in next season's Champions League.

The Norwegian has acknowledged that his side need an overhaul, but former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton said the Red Devils' absence from the Champions League could hamper the club's attempts to lure top talent.

Speaking on the BBC, Sutton said: "There does need to be a clear-out but, the problem is, who's going to want to go to United? Top players want to play in the Champions League."

Sutton also believes that retaining Paul Pogba is key to United's revival, amid speculation that the Frenchman could be on his way out.

He said: "If United want to contend for major honours, you need to keep your best players and Paul Pogba is one of them. People are saying 'sell him', but who are you going to replace him with?"

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes an active transfer window alone will not solve United's problems, as their issues lie with their inability to acquire the right players.

He told Sky Sports: "Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, they've spent £744 million (S$1.32b). What they've done is try to buy the Harlem Globetrotters, not necessarily players to make a team.

"It's all right saying sell Paul Pogba, but there's so much more that's wrong with that club."

Instead of splurging on stars, former United midfielder Danny Higginbotham feels that Solskjaer should focus on adding the right players to his roster.

Higginbotham told Malaysian network Stadium Astro: "Now you're out (of the Champions League), the aim has to be to get back in it. But it's a long-term project.

"It's not about getting the best players, it's about bringing players in that you know can improve and will fit your style."

Former United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports: "I look at Solskjaer, I can't imagine he's down there thinking he likes watching this lot.

"This isn't a team at all. It reminds me of the Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino inherited - a group without any real spirit - he dismantled it piece by piece.

"Ole will need to do the same."