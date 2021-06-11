Who will win Euro 2020? Pundits have their say

FRANCE

"Despite being in the 'Group of Death' with Germany and Portugal, France's 26-man squad boasts quality all around. N'Golo Kante is the unsung hero of the team and has been outstanding. Together with Kylian Mbappe's pace and Hugo Lloris' experience and his backline, France are my choice to lift the trophy."

- Former national goalkeeper Lionel Lewis

"I am looking at World Cup holders France, who have the core of the team still intact and with the addition of Karim Benzema, they have options up front, rather than solely relying on the speed of Mbappe."

- Hougang United coach Clement Teo

"I am going for France to win. To me, they are the best in Europe at the moment. They have a hard group but I believe after exiting the group, nobody can stop them. The team are strong all around and it's scary how many good players they have."

- Former national forward Aleksandar Duric

"I choose France as they have players in the team with a lot of competitive experience and depth in every position. In such a big competition, I believe France will have the best defensive record."

- Kedah coach Aidil Sharin

"My heart says England, but my head cannot! France will start as favourites because they have so many potential game-changers, but I have a sneaky feeling about Italy, who have returned to form recently and have a kinder draw."

- Deloitte South-east Asia sports business group leader James Walton

ENGLAND

"This England team have many quality players. They will also have home-ground advantage. All three of their Group D games are at Wembley. Their round-of-16 tie will be at Wembley if they finish as group winners. Both semi-finals and the final will also be at Wembley."

- Former Thailand international Therdsak Chaiman, who had predicted France would win World Cup 2018

BELGIUM

"The team have played together for a few years and have a good mixture of experienced and young players."

- Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic

PORTUGAL

"Portugal remain international football's great illusionists. Don't be fooled by the fact they had to grind their way into the Finals; Fernando Santos' squad are far better equipped than at Euro 2016.

"Most of their elder statesmen are still there, alongside a 'golden generation' which lit up the elite-level game last season in Ruben Dias, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes. Adding the experience of winning the Nations League means the Selecao should be written off at your peril."

- TNP columnist Richard Buxton