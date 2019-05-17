Why Man United may be supporting Man City in the FA Cup final

Manchester United might be inclined to do the unthinkable and support local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final tomorrow.

Should City beat Watford at Wembley to become the first English team to win the domestic treble, the Red Devils will enter next season's Europa League in the group stage.

However, if the Hornets pull off an upset, they could put United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pre-season plans in disarray.

Should Watford win their first FA Cup, United will have to kick off their European campaign in late July and play six matches to reach the group stage. The English Premier League season kicks off in August.

That would affect the pre-season friendlies that the Red Devils have lined up.

United are set to play warm-up matches in Australia, Singapore, China and Cardiff ahead of the start of next season.

Should Watford win the FA Cup, United will enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round, which starts on July 25 - when they are due to play Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai.

That would also mean that United's final friendly ahead of the season proper would be the International Champions Cup clash against Inter Milan at the National Stadium on July 20.

The early start to the season would also likely mean that Solskjaer will be keen to get his transfer business sorted out as quickly as possible.

On potential transfers, he told United's website: "You have to have a certain kind of attitude about you to make you a Manchester United player.

"You have got to have the qualities and our fans want to see exciting players.

"Of course, we want to get up from our seats.

"We want to see defenders who defend like they're doing it for their lives, that's the most important thing."