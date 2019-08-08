Football

Wilfried Zaha hands in transfer request: Reports

Wilfried Zaha. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 08, 2019 06:00 am

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has handed in a transfer request, following reports that Everton had a bid worth £70 million (S$117.6m) plus midfielder James McCarthy and striker Cenk Tosun rejected yesterday.

Sky Sports reported McCarthy is set to complete a move to Palace in a separate deal.

Palace are said to be looking for at least £80 million for Ivory Coast international Zaha, who was earlier linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners, however, then signed Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe for £72 million.

Everton also reportedly had late offers for Chris Smalling and Alex Iwobi rejected, with Sky Sports reporting that they had made a loan offer for the Manchester United defender.

Palace, who have signed Gary Cahill after Aaron Wan-Bissaka left to join United, meet Everton in their English Premier League opener on Saturday.

