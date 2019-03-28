Will Ronaldo, Kane be here for International Champions Cup?

While it might not be a World Cup year, question marks remain over the participation of some key players from Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus at the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC).

Last year's tournament saw visiting clubs missing star names such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (both Paris Saint-Germain), Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann (both Atletico Madrid) and Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) due to exertions in Russia.

There may be no World Cup this year, but Singapore's ICC fixtures on July 20-21 take place after three continental tournaments.

South America's Copa America is scheduled from June 15-July 8, Europe's Nations League Finals from June 6-9 and the African Nations Cup from June 21 to July 19.

Players that could be involved in these tournaments include Spurs' Harry Kane, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly.

FIXTURES:

July 20: Man United v Inter Milan

(National Stadium, 7.30pm)

July 21: Juventus v Tottenham

(National Stadium, 7.30pm)

TICKETS:

Tickets go on sale from 10am on April 4 at www.sportshub.com.sg, the Sports Hub and other locations.

UnionPay customers will get priority access to tickets from 12pm today to Sunday.

BROADCAST:

Mediacorp will broadcast all ICC matches across multiple platforms.