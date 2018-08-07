Willian happy to stay, as Sarri wants only 'motivated players'

Chelsea winger Willian has ended speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge, saying he is happy at the club and has no intention of leaving them in the current transfer window.

Willian, who turns 30 on Thursday, had been linked with a move to Barcelona and more recently, Manchester United, but he cleared the air after Chelsea's 2-0 Community Shield defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

"I've always made it very clear that I've always been very happy playing for Chelsea. I never said that I want to leave the club," Willian said.

The Brazilian international returned late from his post-World Cup break and joined his teammates at the club's training ground only last Wednesday.

"This is a new era, with a new manager and I've had a good conversation with him. I hope we can enjoy a lot of victories," Willian said.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's new boss Maurizio Sarri has said that he wants only players "with a very high level of motivation" amid uncertainty over the future of the rest of his stars.

The Italian said he would talk to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian's agent Christophe Henrotay was quoted as saying his client was keen to leave Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid touted as a possible destination during the transfer window, which closes on Thursday.

"I have no reaction to the agent, I am not interested," said Sarri.

Courtois did not play in the Community Shield, with Argentinian Willy Caballero taking his place.

"I want to hear from Courtois tomorrow. I want only players with very high level of motivation," said Sarri.

Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and N'Golo Kante also missed Sunday's game after their World Cup exertions.

With Chelsea opening their English Premier League campaign at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Sarri admitted he does not know how long it would take for the players to adjust to his methods.