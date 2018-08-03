Willian's late return irks Sarri

Chelsea's Willian is not likely to feature in Sunday's Community Shield.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will have a word with winger Willian, following the Brazilian's belated return to the Blues' pre-season.

Willian, who turns 30 next Thursday, was supposed to report back to training a week ago, but returned to London only on Tuesday evening, apparently due to a passport issue.

As a result, he missed the Blues' penalty shoot-out loss to Arsenal in an International Champions Cup (ICC) match in Dublin, Ireland, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sarri expressed his unhappiness over the situation, after a summer in which Willian had been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, reported the British media.

Asked about Willian's absence after their ICC match against Arsenal, Sarri said: "I want to speak to Willian before I answer these questions.

"I am not happy about this situation but, before I answer, I would like to speak to him. Is it a strange situation? I think so."

Willian, who has said he is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge, is unlikely to feature in Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City.

Chelsea's other World Cup stars Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante are also expected to rejoin the club this weekend.

The Blues are reportedly preparing new deals for the trio in order to fend off suitors.

On the transfer front, their pursuit of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has fallen flat. The 30-year-old Argentinian joined AC Milan on loan yesterday.

On the bright side, Sarri can at least be comforted by the performance of youngsters such as Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 17-year-old has seized the chance to shine and convince Sarri that he is worthy of a place in the first XI with his assured performances.

The England Under-17 international, who started in their earlier friendlies against Perth Glory and Inter Milan, put in another impressive showing in their ICC match against Arsenal.

He was a constant threat down the left with his pace, created chances for Alvaro Morata and won a penalty in the 15th minute after drawing Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin into a rash tackle.

Morata, however, saw his weak effort from the spot kept out by Petr Cech.

Sarri, who said he is not worried about Morata's performance, took note of Hudson-Odoi's bright displays.

Said Sarri: "He will stay with us (in the first-team squad) for all the season. In the future, he will be a very, very strong player."

Chelsea had taken the lead through an Antonio Ruediger header after just five minutes, but the Blues, who made 11 substitutions in the second half, conceded an injury-time equaliser by Alexandre Lacazette, which led to the shoot-out.

Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed his penalty, paving the way for Alex Iwobi to secure a 6-5 shoot-out victory.

For the Gunners, youngsters such as Matteo Guendouzi and Emile Smith Rowe continued to shine following their eye-catching performances during the Singapore leg of the ICC.

However, Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be sweating over the fitness of left-back Sead Kolasinac, who limped off against Chelsea, and Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a calf injury during the warm-up.