Wilshere joins West Ham

Jul 10, 2018 06:00 am

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined West Ham on a three-year deal, the English Premier League side announced yesterday.

Wilshere left Arsenal at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract, ending a 17-year stay at the north London side, but the 26-year-old said he was pleased to join a club he has supported since childhood.

"It feels good, it feels special. Many people know that I've had a special bond with this club growing up," he told West Ham's website.

He will be flying to Switzerland to join new boss Manuel Pellegrini's squad at their pre-season training. - REUTERS

Goalscoring midfielder Huzaifah gets his reward
Goalscoring midfielder Huzaifah gets his reward

