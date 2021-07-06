Football

Win $100 in TNP's Euro 2020 Guess the Score contest

Win $100 in TNP's Euro 2020 Guess the Score contest
Jul 06, 2021 06:00 am

Predict the score for this week's semi-finals and you could win $100! One winner will be picked for each semi-final.

All you need to do is:

1) Scan the QR code

2) Select the matches and enter your predictions and personal details

Do note that:

  • Only full-time scores apply
  • Winners will be notified by SPH
  • Other terms and conditions apply

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now