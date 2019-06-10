Win over Belarus keeps Germany perfect in Group C

Germany eased past hosts Belarus 2-0 with goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus yesterday morning (Singapore time) to make it two wins from their first two Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers.

Die Mannschaft, who suffered a shock World Cup first-round exit last year before being relegated in the inaugural Nations League, were desperate to build on their opening qualifying win over Holland in March.

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium also have a perfect record after beating Kazakhstan 3-0 to record their third straight win in Group I.

Real Madrid's new star Eden Hazard set up Dries Mertens' opener in Brussels, with Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku also finding the net. Hot on the Red Devils' heels in Group I are Russia, who hammered San Marino 9-0 with Artem Dzyuba scoring four times.

Italy also look to be bouncing back from missing out on last year's World Cup with their third win in three Group J matches, as goals by Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci saw off Greece 3-0 in Athens.