Win over Bosnia does little to soothe Spain’s heartache

Spain responded to their Nations League disappointment by beating Bosnia 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), but an unconvincing victory will have done little to lift the mood.

Luis Enrique's side needed 21-year-old debutant Brais Mendez, on as a substitute, to score the only goal of a scrappy game at Estadio Gran Canaria, in which neither side would have been unfairly represented by a stalemate.

Spain already knew their hopes of progressing to the Nations League Finals were over after England snatched top spot in League A, Group 4 following a last-gasp win at Wembley over Croatia hours before the Bosnia friendly had kick off .

"Bad luck and mistakes we made meant we didn't make the Finals," Enrique said.

"I would have liked a draw (between England and Croatia), but I'm focused on qualification for the European Championship and the team look good.

"I make a positive assessment of the six matches (under my charge). I already knew that the players could not give me everything I have asked for, but I am delighted with their attitude.

"I am happy and satisfied."

A narrow win over Bosnia, who came with promotion from League B secured and were unbeaten in nine games under Robert Prosinecki, came with a rotated and youthful line-up, in which only Isco and Dani Ceballos survived from Thursday's 3-2 defeat by Croatia in Zagreb.

Harry Kane's late winner against Croatia had the Spanish press swooning for a striker of his calibre and another erratic performance from Alvaro Morata hardly promoted the Chelsea striker's cause.

"It is always difficult against a team that sit back. It is very nice for a coach to see there is a future," said Enrique.

Spain's master playmaker David Silva, 32, was on the pitch with his son before kick-off as the midfielder was presented with a shirt to honour his 125 caps.