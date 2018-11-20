Win over Bosnia does little to soothe Spain’s heartache
Spain responded to their Nations League disappointment by beating Bosnia 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), but an unconvincing victory will have done little to lift the mood.
Luis Enrique's side needed 21-year-old debutant Brais Mendez, on as a substitute, to score the only goal of a scrappy game at Estadio Gran Canaria, in which neither side would have been unfairly represented by a stalemate.
Spain already knew their hopes of progressing to the Nations League Finals were over after England snatched top spot in League A, Group 4 following a last-gasp win at Wembley over Croatia hours before the Bosnia friendly had kick off .
"Bad luck and mistakes we made meant we didn't make the Finals," Enrique said.
"I would have liked a draw (between England and Croatia), but I'm focused on qualification for the European Championship and the team look good.
"I make a positive assessment of the six matches (under my charge). I already knew that the players could not give me everything I have asked for, but I am delighted with their attitude.
"I am happy and satisfied."
A narrow win over Bosnia, who came with promotion from League B secured and were unbeaten in nine games under Robert Prosinecki, came with a rotated and youthful line-up, in which only Isco and Dani Ceballos survived from Thursday's 3-2 defeat by Croatia in Zagreb.
Harry Kane's late winner against Croatia had the Spanish press swooning for a striker of his calibre and another erratic performance from Alvaro Morata hardly promoted the Chelsea striker's cause.
"It is always difficult against a team that sit back. It is very nice for a coach to see there is a future," said Enrique.
Spain's master playmaker David Silva, 32, was on the pitch with his son before kick-off as the midfielder was presented with a shirt to honour his 125 caps.
The Manchester City star, who scored 35 goals for Spain, had announced his retirement from international football after La Furia Roja's poor showing at the World Cup in Russia. - AFP
