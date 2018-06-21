Win over Colombia backs JFA decision

Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia on Tuesday appears to have vindicated the shock decision to sack national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic two months before the World Cup.

Halilhodzic had led the side to their sixth consecutive World Cup Finals, but concerns about the direction the team was going prompted the Japan Football Association to replace him with Akira Nishino, giving the new coach 71 days to prepare the side for Russia.

While Japan's task was made easier by Carlos Sanchez's red card, Nishino got his tactics spot on, with an energetic pressing game and fluid link-up play from midfielders Shinji Kagawa and Takashi Inui.

"I tried to man the midfield with players who can take the initiative," said Nishino.

"We need to be able to play to our full, rather than be reactive to the opposition strengths.