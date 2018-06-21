Win over Egypt gives Russia belief

Russia defied critics and confounded expectations by easing past Egypt 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), all but assuring their place in the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet era.

Fans who had been pleasantly surprised after the 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia are now starting to believe, wondering how far this group of players can go. But the players are riding the crest of a wave and aim to keep doing what they are doing, which is working a treat.

"We just need to think about the next game and be calm about the whole thing," said Denis Cheryshev, who scored Russia's second goal.

Meanwhile, coach Stanislav Cherchesov said that Russia's decision to target Egypt's weakness in the air was the key to their victory.

Cherchesov, who started towering centre forward Artem Dzyuba in place of Fyodor Smolov, said: "We studied Egypt's games. We knew their weaknesses."