Win over Hungary raises questions, but Australia show ‘progress’

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk will have a lot to ponder after his side laboured to a 2-1 win over Hungary in their final pre-World Cup friendly on Saturday.

The Socceroos looked lethargic in the first half and had goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to thank for keeping the score level at halftime after some good saves to deny the hosts.

"First half was poor, we made a lot of mistakes, we ran too much with the ball. We weren't patient enough, also we had technical issues," Marwijk said.

"Okay, we did not concede and we (have) worked hard in the recent weeks - the players are tired. Second half was better and we took control. You saw, after 1-1, the team wanted to win. That is positive. Morally it was good, we won, but I told my players, I wasn't satisfied."

However, Hull City's Jackson Irvine felt it was a match the Socceroos would have let slip in times past.

"It's maybe a game we might not have always won in recent times and that shows how far we've come," Irvine said.

"We've always had a very good mentality of not losing games, but maybe sometimes we've drawn games, particularly in the qualification process, that we (maybe) haven't played particularly well and couldn't quite nick that win.

"It shows the experience that we've gathered as a team and, as we've grown together, we're finding ways to win games when things aren't going smoothly out there, and tonight was probably the perfect example of that."

The biggest positive for Australia was 19-year-old Daniel Arzani, who scored just 67 seconds after he was introduced as a substitute in the 73rd minute.

He will be the youngest player at the World Cup and although his goal was aided by a goalkeeping error, the highly regarded teenager made an impressive cameo in just his second Socceroos appearance.

"Heading into such a massive tournament, it's important to be getting wins going into it and just to get the confidence of the boys up. That's what we're doing now and doing really well," the Melbourne City attacking midfielder said.

Australia, heading to their fifth World Cup in Russia this week, thrashed the Czech Republic 4-0 eight days ago in Austria.