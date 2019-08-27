Win over Spurs the perfect way to silence the critics: Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce admitted Newcastle United's shock 1-0 English Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur was the perfect way to silence his critics.

Newcastle earned the first points of Bruce's reign, thanks to Joelinton's clinical first-half strike.

It was a much-needed win for Bruce, who has come under fire right from his first day in the job.

The boyhood Newcastle fan left second-tier Sheffield Wednesday to succeed the popular Rafael Benitez in the close-season.

But Bruce was seen as an uninspired appointment by many fans, and defeats in their first two games did little to change that opinion.

Adding to the pressure on Bruce, former Newcastle forward Michael Chopra claimed some of the club's players had told him they were uninspired by his methods in training and the pre-match warm-up before the previous week's 3-1 loss at Norwich City.

Against that backdrop, Bruce acknowledged it was a relief to take three points in north London.

"The only way we can respond to criticism is like that," Bruce said.

"I mean, to say I 'cannot even do a warm-up' is mad.

"I have managed 900-odd games and over the years.

"You would think there would be some sort of respect, but I go back to the fact that whoever took over from Rafa Benitez was going to get the abuse.

"I hope this is a line in the sand."

Tottenham's first defeat of the season sparked an angry reaction from Mauricio Pochettino.