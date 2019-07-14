Football

Win tickets to Man United v Inter Milan match on July 20

Win tickets to Man United v Inter Milan match on July 20
PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP; TNP PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Jul 14, 2019 04:10 pm

Win tickets to the Manchester United versus Inter Milan match on Saturday (July 20) and a chance to meet United legend Denis Irwin, courtesy of Chivas, Official Spirits Partner of Manchester United.

CONTEST: We have two pairs of Cat 1 tickets to the International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and Inter Milan at the National Stadium on Saturday.

To take part, simply look out for the contest on www.facebook.com/thenewpaper

Contest ends at 11.59pm on Monday (July 15).

Each winner gets a pair of tickets. Winners will be picked randomly and contacted directly through Facebook Messenger. Ticket collection will be from 3pm on Saturday at a hotel, where the winners will also get to attend an exclusive meet-and-greet session with United legend Denis Irwin.

Transport to the match at the National Stadium will also be provided, as well as transport to Capital Zouk after the match, where the winners are invited to attend a Chivas party.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford being congratulated by Juan Mata and Paul Pogba after opening accounts against Perth Glory.
Football

Pogba helps Man United win pre-season opener

Related Stories

Pogba’s remedy for racist abuse is play well, not walk off

Man United confirm deal for Swansea winger James

Old Trafford turns back the clock

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Manchester Unitedinter milanInternational Champions Cup2019 International Champions Cup Singapore