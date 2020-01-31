Winning debut for Christian Eriksen as Inter reach Italian Cup semis

Inter Milan new boy Christian Eriksen (left) celebrates with Ashley Young after Nicolo Barella's (right) winning goal against Fiorentina.

New Inter Milan signing Christian Eriksen enjoyed a memorable debut, as the club defeated Fiorentina 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals.

After three successive draws in Serie A, Antonio Conte's Inter were far from their best but still had enough to set up a last-four clash against Napoli.

The other semi-final sees Juventus tackle AC Milan.

In a poor first half, Inter edged ahead just before the break.

Antonio Candreva scored from close range after a pass from Lautaro Martinez, who had made the most of a mix-up between Fiorentina's Federico Ceccherini and goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Martin Caceres headed the visitors level on the hour, before Nicolo Barella settled the tie with a blistering volley seven minutes later.

Danish star Eriksen, signed on Tuesday from Tottenham Hotspur for 22 million euros (S$33m), was brought on as a substitute for Alexis Sanchez just before Barella's strike.

"We did not intend to use Eriksen so soon, as he started training with us only yesterday, but Matias Vecino and Barella were the only available midfielders," said Conte.

"Eriksen has character and raises the quality level."

Fellow recruit Victor Moses, signed on loan from Chelsea, also made a second-half appearance for Inter.

AC Milan booked their place in the two-legged semi-finals after beating Torino 4-2 earlier to continue their Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired revival.

Extra-time goals from substitutes Hakan Calhanoglu and Ibrahimovic sealed their passage into the last four.

They will be relishing the tie with Serie A champions Juventus, who beat AS Roma 3-1 in their quarter-final last week.