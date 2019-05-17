Winning FA Cup as important as lifting EPL title: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Despite the decreasing profile of the FA Cup in comparison to the English Premier League in recent times, Oleksandr Zinchenko believes it is as important as winning the league.

Manchester City became the first team since local rivals Manchester United in 2009 to win back-to-back league titles last weekend.

Tomorrow, they have the chance to become the first English team to win the domestic treble if they beat Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Citizens' 22-year-old left-back Zinchenko told Sky Sports: "It's an unbelievable feeling to be honest, to play at that stadium in the final and to go to fight for a title.

"A final is always special and we can't wait for that.

"For me, when I was younger, the cup was just as important as the Premier League.

"I don't know how other players think about it, but for me, it's like this.

"I would dream of playing at a high level. I didn't realise that I would be here and getting ready for an FA Cup final.

"It's a dream."

City are odds-on favourites at Wembley, having won all but one of their last 22 matches in all competitions.

And that suits Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue just fine.

He told Sky Sports: "Everyone says we have zero chance, so we're gonna take it.

"Everyone says Man City are a top team, everyone thinks Man City are gonna win easily, so we're going to try to beat them."