Winning start for Oldham manager Scholes

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes made the perfect start to his managerial career as Oldham Athletic thrashed Yeovil Town 4-1 in their League Two clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Scholes,44, is taking his first steps in management after he was unveiled on Monday as coach of the fourth-tier club.

While his old team United were losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford, Scholes watched from the touchline as Oldham turned in a stylish display at Boundary Park.

The Latics led through goals by Jose Baxter and Callum Lang before Bevis Mugabi pulled one back for Yeovil.

But Mohamed Maouche put the result beyond doubt on 88 minutes, and there was still time for Christopher Missilou to make it 4-1 as Oldham moved up to 11th place.

"It's a relief and I may get some sleep tonight," said Scholes, who lives just a few minutes' drive from Oldham's stadium. "It was a tough night and not really a 4-1 game but I was proud with the way they battled."- AFP

