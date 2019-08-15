Wissam Ben Yedder signs for Monaco, Rony Lopes joins Sevilla

Monaco said yesterday that they had bought veteran French striker Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla, with young Portuguese attacker Rony Lopes going the other way.

According to sources close to Monaco, the transfer is for 40 million euros (S$62 million), the amount of Ben Yedder's release clause, with Lopes valued at 20 million euros.

That would make the 29-year-old Ben Yedder the most expensive player bought by a Ligue 1 club so far in this summer's transfer window, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain recruits Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo.

The striker has four French caps and scored 70 goals for Sevilla in 138 matches over three seasons.

He moved to La Liga in 2016 after six seasons at Toulouse.

Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov said in a statement: "Wissam is a very talented player, a complete striker, who has proved his ability to score in Toulouse and Seville, but also in international competitions.