Wolfsburg kicked out of German Cup after blunder by coach van Bommel

Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg have been thrown out of the German Cup after their new coach Mark van Bommel made one more substitution than the rules allow during their first-round win earlier this month.

The mistake happened when Wolfsburg's cup tie at fourth-tier minnows Preussen Munster on Aug 8 went to extra-time, during which van Bommel made a sixth substitution.

Competition rules allow only five changes.

It was an embarrassing mistake for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder during his first competitive game in charge of the Wolves, who have qualified for the Champions League.

Wolfsburg won 3-1 at Munster after extra-time, but the hosts appealed to the German Football Association (DFB) when they realised the visitors' mistake.

As a result, Munster's name will go into the draw on Aug 29 for the second round after the DFB disqualified Wolfsburg on Monday night, and awarded Munster a 2-0 win, following a five-hour hearing.

"This is the most bitter decision you can make. We had no room for manoeuvre," said Stephan Oberholz, deputy chairman of the DFB sports court in Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg have filed an appeal and are looking at their legal options.