Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore gets Spain call-up

Wolves winger Adama Traore was called up to the Spain squad on Saturday, despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old had decided to declare for Mali.

Traore's surprise selection for the Spanish national team was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation in a statement, which read: "Adama Traore, the Wolves player, will be the replacement for Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia in the national team's squad for the matches against Malta and Romania."

Rodrigo pulled out after suffering an injury during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada earlier on Saturday.

Few expected him to be replaced by Traore, who had reportedly closed the door on Spain to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish Under-21 side earlier this year.