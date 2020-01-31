Football

Wolverhampton Wanderers sign winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos

Daniel Podence. PHOTO: AFP
Jan 31, 2020 06:00 am

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Greek side Olympiakos, subject to international clearance, the English Premier League club announced yesterday.

Podence, who can play on either flank, signed a 4½-year deal to give Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo a fresh attacking option for the second half of the campaign.

BBC reported Wolves agreed a deal worth £16.6 million (S$29.6m) with Olympiakos for the 24-year-old.

He racked up five goals and five assists in 27 appearances for second-placed Olympiakos this term.

Podence will begin training with the Wolves squad ahead of their EPL trip to Manchester United on Sunday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS

