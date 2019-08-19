Wolves bullish about continuing good run against Manchester United

Diogo Jota (far right) scores Wolverhampton Wanderers' fourth goal against Pyunik in the Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers legend Steve Bull is confident that his former team can continue their good form against Manchester United when the sides meet tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

WOLVES MAN UNITED

Last season, Nuno Espirito Santo's team beat the Red Devils at home and drew with them away in the English Premier League and knocked them out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Former England striker Bull, who scored 250 goals for Wolves told the Express & Star: "If Wolves play like they did against Leicester (City) last weekend, and if we put the same team out, we have got a good chance.

"United are coming into it confident having beaten Chelsea 4-0, but we beat them twice last season at home, so there is no reason why we can't do it again."

The 54-year-old took confident from Wolves' performance in their 4-0 Europa League qualifying win over Pyunik last Friday morning, despite fielding a largely second-string side.

Bull reserved praise for Wolves' new strike pairing of Patrick Cutrone and Pedro Neto, recent signings from AC Milan and Lazio respectively.

He said: "Once he (Cutrone) opens his account, he'll really hit his stride.

"He hustles and bustles, and that is the worst thing for a defender. The former AC Milan man has that rough edge about him, and that will get him goals.

"Neto was playing just off of Cutrone, and he was very good.

"The Portuguese is very quick, he has got great acceleration. He is not afraid to get on the ball and has an eye for goal.

"I was a bit worried when we got rid of both Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa, but Cutrone and Neto appear to be more than capable replacements."

As well as Cutrone and Neto did against the Armenian side, Santo is likely to revert to his preferred strike force of Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez against United.

The pair scored 27 goals last season en route to Wolves finishing seventh in the league, just one place behind United.

YOUNG FANS

Jota, who scored off the bench against Pyunik, took a swipe at United, saying young fans now are more likely to support Manchester City or Liverpool than the Red Devils.

Said the 22-year-old Portuguese: "We have to be honest and say that Liverpool are having a better moment right now than Man United.

"Everyone likes winners and when the younger fans look at other countries, they like to see a team that is winning, like Man City and Liverpool."

Despite United's good start to the season against Chelsea, several EPL pundits are not convinced they can beat Wolves.

Former Liverpool players Michael Owen and Mark Lawrenson said the match will end in a draw.

Said Owen: "It is a game I don't think the hosts will lose...

"We will know more about United's top-four credentials after their trip to the Black Country."

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Charlie Nicholas, meanwhile, predicted a Wolves win, telling Sky Sports: "Chelsea could have easily scored two or three.

"I am still not convinced by Manchester United and I would still sell Paul Pogba."

LAST NIGHT'S RESULT: