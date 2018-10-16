Wolves forward Costa bags debut goal as Portugal sink Scotland

Helder Costa marked his Portugal debut with a goal as the European champions eased to a 3-1 friendly win over Scotland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Forward Costa, who plies his trade at English Premier Club Wolverhampton Wanderers, opened the scoring in the 43rd minute at Hampden Park.

Lokomotiv Moscow forward Eder, who scored Portugal's second goal in the 74th minute, heaped praise on the 24-year-old debutant.

"It's very good because he is a young talent and he has been improving a lot," Eder said.

"We need players like him and I am very happy for him."

Bruma added another goal for the European champions in the 84th minute, as Fernando Santos' experimental side wrapped up a comfortable victory, despite the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad while he fights to clear his name following allegations of rape, which he strongly denies.

The Juventus star wasn't the only high-profile absentee from Portugal's line-up.

Besiktas defender Pepe and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva were allowed to return to their clubs as Santos made a host of changes from the Nations League victory in Poland on Thursday.

Stung by an embarrassing 2-1 Nations League defeat by Israel on Thursday, Scotland were more competitive against quality opposition.

Steven Naismith got one back for Scotland in stoppage-time.

But Alex McLeish's team were left to rue missed chances that could have turned the tide against Portugal, AFP reported.

"I thought it was a good performance," said McLeish, who has lost six of his eight games.

"I thought there was a lot of good football. We had a good game plan, the structure was compact, we pressed when we had a chance and we tried to stay high on the goal-kicks.

"But we knew we were up against top-class players. I know there were a lot of Portugal players rested, but there was still a lot of money on the pitch.

"I didn't believe at all that we deserved to be 3-0 down. We lost stupid goals again. The lads wanted to see the video. We showed them and they owned up to some individual errors.

"Individual errors at this level can be devastating."

McLeish, who has been at the helm for just eight months in his second spell, however, insisted that he is the man to revive Scotland's fortunes, the Daily Mail reported.

"There are others examples of managers being under the cosh in recent times. Michael O'Neill (Northern Ireland) and Stanislav Cherchesov in the Russian camp and they persevered and came through it. I'll always have that determination.

"For years, every time you lose a game you know there is going to be criticism. You have to take it on the chin and bounce back. It's about resilience.

"I've had a few knocks in the past and also a lot of success. It's never easy to lose and, of course, that was a tough weekend - but I have to stand up, be brave and take that, and take the team forward."