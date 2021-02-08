Football

Wolves, Foxes share the spoils in goalless draw

Leicester City's James Maddison (centre, in blue) vying for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho. PHOTO: EPA
Feb 08, 2021 06:00 am

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw in the English Premier League last night, as both teams showed plenty of attacking intent but lacked an end product.

Pedro Neto was busy on the left flank for Wolves in the first half, twice skipping past two defenders with ease before making the final pass, but neither opportunity was taken.

In-form James Maddison had Leicester's only two shots on target in the first half, but his shots from distance were saved.

Wolves started the second half brightly with Adama Traore using his pace on the flanks, earning bookings for Caglar Soyuncu and Maddison as they made desperate attempts to stop the counter-attacks.

Wolves nearly took the lead from a corner when Ruben Neves' blocked shot fell to Fabio Silva, whose side-footed effort was deflected wide by Kasper Schmeichel's foot as the goalkeeper scrambled to deny the Portuguese forward.

Jamie Vardy's introduction for the last half hour nearly yielded a goal for the Foxes when his stoppage-time header went wide.

Harry Kane returns to help Tottenham Hotspur end losing run
Kane makes scoring return

Leicester stayed third in the standings with 43 points and Wolves remained 14th on 27. - REUTERS

