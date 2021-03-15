Wolves' Neto would rather play against van Dijk

Pedro Neto believes the best thing in football is to play with the best.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto has expressed disappointment that he would not be coming up against the likes of Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool visit the Molineux tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Dutch defender, along with the Reds' other senior centre-backs Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, are out for the season, with Neto likely to face Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak at the heart of the Liverpool defence instead.

"I have to be honest, I would rather play against van Dijk or Matip because I like to test myself against the best so I can improve my game," the Portuguese, 21, told Wolves' website. "The best thing we can do in football to learn, is to play with the best."

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp opted for the centre-back pairing of Phillips and Kabak in last week's 2-0 Champions League last-16, second-leg win over RB Leipzig, restoring Fabinho back to midfield as the Reds sealed their Champions League quarter-final spot.

Having lost six of their last seven league games, the eighth-placed Reds will be hoping to end their slump against Wolves, who have lost only once over the same number of league games.

Wolves will again be without Raul Jimenez, Marcal and Daniel Podence as they aim to improve on their 14th spot in the table.

Besides the trio of senior centre-backs, skipper Jordan Henderson is another long-term casualty for the Reds after undergoing a groin surgery.

Klopp will also check on the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who missed the last two games due to a knock.

Not only will van Dijk and Gomez miss the rest of the season, they are also unlikely to feature at the European Championship, said Klopp.

Dutch international van Dijk hurt his anterior cruciate ligament during the Merseyside Derby last October and needed surgery, while Gomez also underwent a knee operation after picking up an injury while training with England.

Klopp said they hope to have the duo back fully fit for pre-season training ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, but was less optimistic about their participation in the Euros, which take place from June 11 to July 11.

"That's not my decision. But the information I have in the moment is it'll be unlikely," Klopp said, adding that both players' injuries were "really serious".