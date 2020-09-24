Wolves sign Portuguese fullback Nelson Semedo from Barca

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Portugal defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for 30 million euros (S$48m) plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced yesterday.

Semedo, 26, has penned a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025.

The right-back made 122 appearances for Barca in all competitions after arriving from Benfica in 2017. He won two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

"We would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nelson Semedo for his commitment and dedication, and wish him all the best for the future," Barca said in a statement.

Capped 13 times by Portugal, Semedo was part of the side that won the Uefa Nations League in 2018-19.

Semedo will be a replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract. At Wolves, he will link up with a sizeable Portuguese contingent that includes Fabio Silva, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Rui Patricio.

"It isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

Semedo's signing follows the arrivals of Silva, Matija Sarkic, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever.