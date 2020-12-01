Wolves striker Jimenez recovering after operation on fractured skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has undergone an operation after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 29-year-old Mexican international received treatment for 10 minutes on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Wolves, who won 2-1 at the Emirates, said Jimenez is comfortable and would be under observation for a few days.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defended the decision to keep Luiz on, saying he had shown no signs of concussion and was withdrawn only as the Brazilian was concerned about the cut.

However, Luke Griggs, deputy chief executive of brain injury charity Headway, has reiterated the call for temporary substitutes to be used while the player gets a thorough check.