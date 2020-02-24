Football

Wolves thrash Norwich with Diogo Jota brace

Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward Diogo Jota (in orange) scoring the first of his two goals against Norwich last night. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 24, 2020 06:00 am

Diogo Jota struck twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Norwich City 3-0 in the English Premier League last night.

Forward Jota put his side ahead with a left-footed finish in the 19th minute at Molineux, before adding a second 11 minutes later.

Striker Raul Jimenez slotted home in the 50th minute to seal the win, which moved them to eighth on 39 points. Norwich remained bottom on 18 points. - REUTERS

