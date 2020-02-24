Wolves thrash Norwich with Diogo Jota brace

Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward Diogo Jota (in orange) scoring the first of his two goals against Norwich last night.

Diogo Jota struck twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Norwich City 3-0 in the English Premier League last night.

Forward Jota put his side ahead with a left-footed finish in the 19th minute at Molineux, before adding a second 11 minutes later.