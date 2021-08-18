Women’s football great Carli Lloyd to call it a day

Two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women's footballers ever, has announced her retirement, US Soccer said on Monday.

The 39-year-old, who was named Fifa Women's Player of the Year in 2015, became the second-most capped player in football history (312) during a career that also includes two Olympic gold medals.

"When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships," said Lloyd.

"Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game.

"I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

US Soccer will soon announce four friendly matches for the women's national team - two next month and two in October - which will serve as Lloyd's final games in an American shirt.

She will also play the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League 2021 season with NJ/NY Gotham before calling time on her club career.

Known for her consistency throughout her career, Lloyd, who served as national captain later in her career, scored 128 international goals and is tied for fifth on the all-time list.

"Her career was unique, and her success on the field is something all current and future national-team players should aspire to achieve," said US coach Vlatko Andonovski.

"The way she approached her everyday training and career as a professional is truly impressive and I've been honoured to coach her."

Lloyd bagged winners in the finals of both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, while also scoring twice - including the eventual winner - in the bronze medal play-off victory over Australia in Tokyo 2020.

Of all her feats, Lloyd may be best remembered for the sensational hat-trick after just 16 minutes of the 2015 Women's World Cup final, where she also won the Golden Ball as the Player of the Tournament.

The Americans defeated Japan 5-2.

"Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I've been able to stay unapologetically me," said Lloyd.