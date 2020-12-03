Work permits for EPL’s European Union players

English Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from European Union (EU) countries without a work permit, while foreign players under the age of 18 cannot be signed at all as part of post-Brexit regulations.

In a joint statement with the English FA and the English Football League, the EPL said the regulations will come into effect when the mid-season transfer window opens next month.

With the UK leaving the EU's orbit on Dec 31, following a standstill transition period, the league submitted the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) proposal to the government last month and it has been approved by The Home Office.

The criteria to sign players is based on a points system which considers the number of senior and youth international appearances, club appearances as well as the quality of the selling club, its league position and the league itself.

"Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel," it added.