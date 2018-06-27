World champions Germany look to newbies

Germany look set to rely on players who did not win the 2014 World Cup to carry them past South Korea in their final Group F match and into the knockout stage.

A shock 1-0 opening loss to Mexico was followed by a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sweden, with players like Marco Reus, Sebastian Rudy and Julian Brandt providing much spark in the latter.

"We have a lot of alternatives, that is the structure of our squad," said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

BENCHED

He had already benched World Cup winners Mesut Oezil and Sami Khedira after their first game and will add even more players who were absent in 2014 to his line-up tonight.

The Germans have failed to live up to their expectations as title favourites and, were it not for those players hungry for World Cup success, they might already have been booking their return flights to Frankfurt.

Reus, who missed the 2014 tournament after being injured in their final warm-up game, should start again after his fine performance against Sweden.

He has quickly ousted Oezil, who had faced a barrage of criticism for his opening- match performance.

Instead, Reus sliced past the Swedish defence time and again with his speed and was a constant threat.