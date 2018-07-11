World Cup fever hits Manila

Shirts are selling briskly, crowds are packing sports bars to watch matches and football is front-page news. Basketball-crazy Philippines has finally been afflicted by World Cup fever.

For decades, the nation of more than 100 million was on a very short list of global locations that had failed to fall for the Beautiful Game.

That is beginning to change as football's narrow, but passionate, Filipino following grows, fuelled by success of the national team whose new coach is former England star Terry Butcher.

"Definitely, we do have... World Cup fever," TV sportscaster Bob Guerrero told AFP outside a Manila bar where he was watching France knock out Argentina.

"We're hoping that it's going to be a snowball effect and football will really start to grow here in the Philippines."

In a few short years, the team have vaulted to qualification for the Asian Cup for the first time, and in May they hit their highest ever Fifa ranking of 111th.

That success comes on the heels of last year's launch of the country's first pro-league, the Philippines Football League, which added to the momentum.