World Cup finalists Croatia stunned by Hungary

Hungary midfielder Mate Patkai scored his first international goal to secure a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over World Cup runners-up Croatia in a Euro 2020 Group E qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The result of the pulsating match threw the group wide open, after Wales beat Slovakia 1-0 in Cardiff.

Slovakia, Wales, Hungary and Croatia have three points each while Azerbaijan have none, although like the Welsh, the Azeris have only played one game while the rest have played two.

The Croats, who laboured to a 2-1 home win over Azerbaijan last Friday, appeared set for plain sailing when Ante Rebic gave them a sixth-minute lead.