World record poses incredible question: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are seven games away from equalling the top-flight world record for consecutive wins.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the prospect of setting a world record for consecutive wins poses "an incredible question" for his charges.

The Citizens are on a run of 20 straight wins, and should they make it 21 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow morning (Singapore time), they will edge closer to Bayern Munich's streak of 23 games.

The run, which stretched across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, is the record for a top-five league in Europe.

Welsh side The New Saints hold the world record for top-flight clubs with 27 consecutive wins. Their run during the 2016/17 season eclipsed Johan Cruyff's Ajax Amsterdam side that won 26 matches in 1972.

ePL MANCHESTER CITY WOLVES

While Guardiola yesterday said he is not particularly interested in marks, he did admit that the world record would pose an "incredible question" for his team.

He said: "It will be an incredible question, will be a nice answer at the end of the season.

"We are delighted with what we've done, we can't deny it. No team has done it before, which shows how difficult it is.

"At the end, what counts is if you lift the trophies or not...

"We are in contention, that is good. Still, we cannot sit down and say how good is everything. A lot of work to do. I have signals that we can still improve."

Guardiola, however, shrugged off suggestions that City are the best team in Europe, saying that honour belongs to Bayern, who won six trophies in nine months, including the Champions League.

He said: "The best team in Europe and in the world are Bayern Munich because they won everything. They are the best.

"In England, the champions are Liverpool, they are the best. The crowns, if you want to take it, you have to win. In February, March, nobody is champion..."

The City boss also said that striker Sergio Aguero needs time to rediscover his best form after a lengthy spell out and the Argentinian will have to fight for his spot in the squad.

INJURIES AND COVID-19

A combination of injuries and Covid-19 have restricted Aguero to 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old made his first start in four months in last Saturday's 2-1 English Premier League win over West Ham United.

Guardiola said Aguero, City's record scorer with 256 goals, remains a key player. Aguero's contract expires at the end of the season.

The Spaniard told the club's website: "Sergio is so important for us. He has special talents and special quality.

"There will be games that are tight and difficult and we need a goal - who is the best guy in these terms? Him.

"But he is coming back after a year and needs time."