Worst start in 6 years for Manchester City

The gap between league leaders Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City has widened to eight points, but City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that they still have time to catch up.

"The distance to Liverpool is big, but we must not think about the eight-point gap," he said, after their shock 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

" We are still in October and there are lots of games and lots of competitions to play."

Guardiola offered no excuses for City's poor performance, saying: "We had problems to make our game. We have faced many teams defending deep and found a solution, but not this time."

With 16 points from eight matches, it is City's worst start to the English Premier League since the 2013/14 season, although they recovered in time to win the title under Manuel Pellegrini that term.