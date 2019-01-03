Wright: More pressure on Liverpool than City

English Premier League leaders Liverpool may be seven points clear of defending champions Manchester City, but former England striker Ian Wright believes the Reds are under more pressure than City ahead of their much anticipated clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Speaking on the BBC ahead of the blockbuster fixture at the Etihad, the former Arsenal striker said: "(Psychologically, there is more pressure on) Liverpool.

"City know how to finish this off from here.

"Even if Liverpool beat them, they have still got to stay in front and keep City off of them.

"We've got to remember, City are not playing badly. Liverpool are the ones that have to continue to lead from the front."

His former Gunners and England teammate Martin Keown, however, believes the pressure is on City, insisting this is a must-win game for Pep Guardiola's men.

The former defender cautioned: "The only thing (is that) they might suffocate themselves, the way the fans want it so badly.

"There are three players, I think, who have won the Premier League, and I think that counts against Liverpool a bit."

Former Reds favourite John Barnes believes, regardless of how the match at the Etihad pans out, it's too early to make judgments on the title race.

He said on beIN SPORTS: "It's not winning the title if we win this game or not thinking about the title. It's just about wanting three points to get further ahead."

Liverpool are likely to be without only Dominic Solanke.

Midfield workhorse James Milner is available again after missing the last two matches with a muscular injury.

City will be missing left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph through injury and suspension respectively.

But Kevin de Bruyne could feature after missing the 3-1 win over Southampton due to a muscle problem.