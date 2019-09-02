Write off Manchester United for next 2 years: Paul Scholes

Last Saturday's draw with Ralph Hasenhuettl's (right) Southampton has left Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with just one win from his last 10 competitive matches.

After Manchester United recorded their joint-worst start to an English Premier League season since 1992/93, club legend Paul Scholes warned fans to expect more pain for the next two years.

Last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's leaves the Red Devils with five points after their first four matches.

United's poor form has continued from last season, with their opening-day 4-0 triumph over Chelsea their only win in their last 10 competitive matches.

The last time the Red Devils had five points from their first four matches was 2007/08.

It all started so well for United at St Mary's, with Daniel James scoring a 10th-minute scorcher, his third goal in his first four EPL appearances.

But the Saints came back strongly in the second half and Jannik Vestergaard out-jumped Victor Lindelof to head home the equaliser in the 58th minute.

United wrested back control of the game after Kevin Danso's 73rd-minute red card, but they could not find a winner.

After the match, Scholes told Premier League Productions: "On that showing today, you have to feel there is a good three or four transfer windows before they get to where they want to be...

"I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years, this team.

"I think until (manager) Ole Gunnar (Solskjaer) has cleared everyone he wants out, that's four or five transfer windows, United are going to be behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham (Hotspur)."

United have failed to capitalise on scoring first against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they conceded a late winner against Crystal Palace during a period when they were dominating proceedings. Add to that two missed penalties in just four games.

It has prompted midfielder Juan Mata to bemoan United's lack of killer instinct.

He said: "I think we have to come to this kind of games and win and come back to Manchester with three points, or the feeling is frustration and two points dropped again.

"When you score the first goal and you have the ball and you seem that you are having the tempo of the game, you need to kill (it off) and score the second goal and then the game is more or less done."

Ex-United defender Rio Ferdinand seemed to agree, citing his former side's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal as a serious problem.

He said on BT Sport: "I think the main part is they haven't been ruthless or clinical enough in front of goal when they have had games and positions to win.

"Wolves, they got back in the game against Palace, and here again today.

LACK OF RUTHLESSNESS

"They had teams waiting there to be beaten and they didn't have the ruthlessness, maybe the experience, the nous, to get over the line."

Solskjaer, who said the Red Devils were experiencing "a dip in results, not a dip in form" also claimed United were not clinical enough against the Saints.

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas disagreed, saying on the BBC: "In terms of being clinical, you have to create those opportunities, and in my opinion these are half-chances.

"Ole said they dominated the game and need to be more clinical...

"They only started creating half-chances when Southampton went down to 10 men. Until that point, the game was only going to Southampton. They didn't create anything and they didn't look like scoring.

"I did not see the game that was described to me by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."