Xavi wants 'total harmony' to return as Barca coach

Xavi Hernandez has reiterated his desire to coach Barcelona in the future, but suggests he will not return until a different board brings a new sense of direction to the club.

The 40-year-old, who is coaching Qatari side Al-Sadd, rejected an approach in January after Barca sacked Ernesto Valverde, which led to the appointment of Quique Setien.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia published yesterday, Xavi said Neymar would be a "spectacular signing", and singled out former Spain defender Carles Puyol and the one-time Dutch winger Jordi Cruyff as people he would like to work with.

Yet, the relationship between Barcelona's board, led by president Josep Maria Bartomeu, and the players has remained tense, with Lionel Messi's public criticism of technical secretary Eric Abidal, among a number of off-field controversies.

"I am clear that I want to return to Barca, I am very excited," said the Spaniard, who was asked if a change of board would be needed for it to happen.

"Obviously, I would like to be in tune with everyone," he said. "In the dressing room, there can't be a negative or toxic atmosphere. Everything has to fit."