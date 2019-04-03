Yaya Toure blasts football chiefs over racism

Four-time African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure said football authorities should be more proactive when it comes to racism.

The 35-year-old former Ivory Coast great - who also starred for Barcelona and Manchester City - said football's governing bodies only reacted once incidents had already occurred, as in the case of the racist chanting during England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last week.

The Montenegro fans directed their chants at several England players, including defender Danny Rose and forward Raheem Sterling.

"The football authorities sit and have their coffee, their wine," Toure told the Daily Mirror.

"Then they hear a case like Raheem happening and they jump on the phone saying: 'We have to have a meeting! We have to do something!

"It shouldn't work that way. We have to be proactive. Something that is seen.

"We have to be working before that kind of situation with Raheem is happening."

Toure praised his former City teammate Sterling for his behaviour during the match. The 24-year-old restricted his response to cupping a hand to his ear after scoring a goal in the 5-1 thrashing of their opponents.

"I was surprised Sterling stayed so calm," said Toure.