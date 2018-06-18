You can't compare Messi with Ronaldo: Silva

Portugal's Adrien Silva refused to be drawn on comparisons between teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi, after wildly contrasting fortunes for the global stars in their opening games at the World Cup.

Ronaldo rescued Portugal with a hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw with title contenders Spain, while Messi missed a penalty as Argentina were held 1-1 by World Cup debutants Iceland.

"You can't compare Messi with Ronaldo," Leicester City midfielder Silva said yesterday.

"We have a leader, he's with us and he must do what he must do. He has to help us as best as he can."

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said they were very slow on the ball and didn't use their numbers on the left side during their draw with Iceland.